Moriah Jefferson with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with another injury that could affect their preparations for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. Clint Capela, the Hawks' top rebounder and one of the NBA's best defensive players, took an inadvertent elbow to the face in the closing minutes of a 110-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. In a postseason filled with significant injures, Capela was struck in the right eye by Bucks guard Sam Merrill on a play under the basket.