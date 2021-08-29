Moriah Jefferson with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Moriah Jefferson (Dallas Wings) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 08/28/2021
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
Bret Bielema wins in his debut with the Illini, but quarterback Brandon Peters injures his left shoulder and leaves the game in the first quarter.
Here are 10 of our biggest takeaways following Nebraska's 30-22 loss at Illinois on Saturday. Scott Frost, Adrian Martinez, Ben Stille, Cam Jurgens, and pretty much every other Nebraska team leader that spoke after the loss all said the same thing. All of the progress the Huskers insisted they'd made over the offseason was nonexistent in Champaign.
UCLA looked great in a season-opening rout of Hawaii, while Nebraska coach Scott Frost is already is on the hot seat after losing to Illinois.
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago
The anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is now official after both men made weight.
The latest round of Steelers roster cuts are official.
It's special plays like this touchdown pass vs. Titans that showcase why people want to see Justin Fields sooner rather than later.
Bryson DeChambeau was totally in control of the BMW Championship, and then the tournament turned into a dog fight.
The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will play Sunday against Michigan, which defeated Hawaii 2-1 in the other semifinal. Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently.
It’s all coming down to whether someone blinks. The Dolphins are reportedly the frontrunner to land quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Texans. And Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins “remain intrigued by the possibility” of trading for Watson. However, Jackson says the Dolphins aren’t willing to give the Texans what they [more]
Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United will make him the highest paid player in Premier League history, Telegraph Sport understands.
The YouTube star is on a roll after knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in one round earlier this year
UCLA beats Hawaii 44-10 for its first nonconference victory and first win in a season opener under coach Chip Kelly, and everything felt different.
There's growing buzz about the Texans trading Deshaun Watson "in the coming days," and the Dolphins reportedly are one of two finalists.
American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin is engaged to former National Football League player Andre Levrone Jr.
The umpires pretty clearly messed up a replay review, and a livid Bob Melvin was tossed from Saturday's game.
The Bears closed out preseason with a 27-24 win over the Titans, where we saw Justin Fields for the last time until he starts this season.
Rajon Rondo was let go by the Grizzlies and is expected to re-join the Lakers after clearing waivers Monday, according to multiple reports.
The Vikings waived three players on Saturday.