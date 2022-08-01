Moriah Jefferson (22 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Sparks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota LynxLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Moriah Jefferson (22 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Moriah Jefferson (22 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Despite playing only one year of high school football, Gage Ford received (and accepted) an offer to play collegiately at Marietta.
Dan Miller joined the Detroit Lions Podcast to help interview Lions CB Jerry Jacobs on Saturday night
Marcus Stokes isn't officially a Gator yet but the 2023 commit looks pretty good making plays in the Swamp. Check out what he did at Friday Night Lights.
The New England Patriots are back on the practice field for Day 4 of camp, the final day of non-contact drills before the pads go on Monday.
The 2025 cornerback committed to the Buckeyes two months after an unofficial visit. He says his focus now is on honing skills and getting stronger.
From L.A., it's Dan Lanning!
Dusty Dvoracek & Gabe Ikard are hoping to help current OU football players benefit from their name, images, and likenesses with new subscription site.
With LeBron James out of action and his teammates playing poorly, Anthony Davis stood tall and led the Lakers to victory over the Blazers.
STORY: These wearable fans are helping hot dogs cool downduring heatwaves in Japan[Mami Kumamoto / Dog owner]“It's impossible to walk my dogs during the daytime in such hot weather. I usually use dry ice packs to keep the dogs cool. But I think it's easier to walk my dogs if we have this fan."Clothes designer Rei Uzawa teamed up with vets to create itThe battery-operated fan is attached to a special mesh outfitwhich helps circulate cool air around the animal's bodyThe outfits cost the equivalent of $74They come in five different sizes and can be worn by cats[Rei Uzawa/ President/ Sweet Mommy Company]"There are many kinds of cooling packs these days in the market that you can put on a dog's neck, but they don't last very long. I often see air-conditioned clothing for humans, so I thought it would be nice if we also had such a product for pets. That's why we made this."
The Raiders added through free agency and acquired Adams in a trade.
Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces are cleaning up at LIV events.
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones makes up the one-man committee that [more]
Giannis Antetokounmpo tweaked LeBron James for investing seven figures annually into his body.
There wasn’t much fake about the risk for 73-year-old Ric Flair in his final wrestling match, in Nashville. But that's what made it so good.
Preseason College Football AP Poll All-Time Rankings: What schools got the most respect from the preseason AP polls since 1950?
Tony Finau made $1.512 million in Michigan.
Dan Wetzel & SI's Pat Forde react to last week's statements from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, then discuss USC, Stanford, Nebraska, Greg Schiano & more.
Bowl Projections: The preseason call at the possible post-season matchups and College Football Playoff games going into the 2022 campaign.
Germany were left fuming by a “clear handball” on the goal-line by England captain Leah Williamson after their Women’s European Championship final defeat.
Steph Curry honored the late Bill Russell with a sincere social media post on Sunday.