Moriah Jefferson (22 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Reuters Videos

STORY: These wearable fans are helping hot dogs cool downduring heatwaves in Japan[Mami Kumamoto / Dog owner]“It's impossible to walk my dogs during the daytime in such hot weather. I usually use dry ice packs to keep the dogs cool. But I think it's easier to walk my dogs if we have this fan."Clothes designer Rei Uzawa teamed up with vets to create itThe battery-operated fan is attached to a special mesh outfitwhich helps circulate cool air around the animal's bodyThe outfits cost the equivalent of $74They come in five different sizes and can be worn by cats[Rei Uzawa/ President/ Sweet Mommy Company]"There are many kinds of cooling packs these days in the market that you can put on a dog's neck, but they don't last very long. I often see air-conditioned clothing for humans, so I thought it would be nice if we also had such a product for pets. That's why we made this."