Moriah Jefferson with a 2 Pt vs. Las Vegas Aces
Moriah Jefferson (Phoenix Mercury) with a 2 Pt vs. Las Vegas Aces, 09/08/2023
Moriah Jefferson (Phoenix Mercury) with a 2 Pt vs. Las Vegas Aces, 09/08/2023
While the Aces-Liberty matchup will receive top billing to start the penultimate week of the season, there is plenty down the standings to watch out for as teams in the rest of the playoff positions shuffle around nightly.
The Aces are 30-4 with six more games to go.
The season series between superteams is now even at 2-2.
The Mercury are one of the worst teams in the WNBA, but for one quarter on Thursday, they were the best in WNBA history.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
Williams was accused of domestic battery by strangulation and assault with a weapon against her wife, among other charges.
The US Open Semifinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic's next match.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
The Blackhawks' rookie phenom gets most of the headlines, but who else should fantasy managers keep an eye on?
Higgins said he has "no clue" where his contract extension negotiations stand.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory in Week 1.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
Sabalenka waited until the last game possible to wake up.
Introducing the newest NFL podcast series from Yahoo Sports: Zero Blitz.
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his belt in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293. But it could have been Dricus Du Plessis were it not for a mysterious foot injury.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!