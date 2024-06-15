Morgantown native Christian McCauley will make pro motocross debut at High Point National

Jun. 14—MORGANTOWN — The 47th High Point National will run this weekend in Mt. Morris, Pa. as round four of the 2024 Pro Motocross season.

Morgantown native Christian McCauley will be making his professional debut in the 250 Class riding a Yamaha.

McCauley first rode a dirt bike when he was four.

"I somehow grew a huge liking for bikes, my parents bought me my first one, and that was really how it started, " McCauley said.

McCauley's dad, Mark McCauley was a professional racer himself, by the time the younger McCauley picked up the sport his dad had stopped racing years ago.

"Once I started getting into it, he bought himself a new bike, he was happy for me, " McCauley said.

Fittingly, McCauley's professional debut will come over Father's Day weekend with his dad in attendance.

"I'm excited but nervous at the same time, it's my first pro national, " McCauley said.

Preparing for a national race can be very time-consuming and overwhelming on nerves, but McCauley said he rides his bike every day and is preparing for Saturday by doing just that.

"I didn't do anything special to prepare, I just ride a lot, " McCauley said.

McCauley travels almost every weekend to a race.

"It can be a lot sometimes, but when you're doing something you love it makes it worth it, " McCauley wrote on his online profile.

McCauley will participate in a qualifying race at 8 a.m. Saturday morning at High Point Raceway. The opening ceremonies will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the 250 Class races will run at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.