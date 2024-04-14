Morganti: Ersson impressive in ‘pressure-filled' win over Devils
Samuel Ersson was perfect Saturday, stopping all 20 shots fired his way.
Morganti: Ersson impressive in ‘pressure-filled' win over Devils originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Samuel Ersson was perfect Saturday, stopping all 20 shots fired his way.
Morganti: Ersson impressive in ‘pressure-filled' win over Devils originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Lakers would ultimately win the game over the Grizzlies by a score of 123-120.
McKinstry made a three-run error in the field and allowed a three-run home run on the mound.
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
Scottie Scheffler holds the 54-hole lead at the Masters, but is ready to leave if his wife goes into labor.
At Augusta National, green jackets are a fashion statement. Sweaters with billboard-size logos, not so much.
Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is among the three reported finalists for the Brooklyn Nets head coach opening. Budenholzer won the NBA championship in 2021.
Wrexham AFC clinched a promotion for the second consecutive season. With a 6–0 win over Forest Green, the Welsh club is moving up to EFL League One.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.
Bad Bunny's agency is reportedly under investigation for providing improper benefits to players.
The 2000 Masters champ says Hole 12 should be lengthened. Augusta National Chairman says not on his watch.
Tiger Woods made his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, setting a new record.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Kayla Harrison made the 135-pound weight limit required for her bantamweight bout at UFC 300 versus Holly Holm. It's the lowest weight at which she has ever fought.
Both players should be first-round picks in June.