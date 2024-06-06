What do you make of Morgan's shock Scotland call?

[BBC]

Lewis Morgan has been propelled from the international wilderness to a place in Scotland's provisional 28-man squad for Euro 2024.

The New York Red Bulls winger won the last of his two caps six years ago and had been regularly overlooked by manager Steve Clarke.

However, Morgan, 27, now looks set for the Euros after being handed a shock call-up by Clarke, who must name his final 26-man squad by Friday.

The inclusion of the former St Mirren and Celtic attacker follows injuries to forwards Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak, with Bristol City striker Tommy Conway already drafted in.

What do you make of Morgan's call-up - is it the right call or were there better options out there? Can he make a telling impact at the finals?

