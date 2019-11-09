Morgan State upsets North Carolina A&T with late touchdown

BALTIMORE (AP) -- - DeAndre Harris passed for 218 yards and one touchdown and scored the game-winner on a keeper from the 1 as Morgan State upset North Carolina A&T for the second year in a row, 22-16 on Saturday.

North Carolina A&T, No. 14 in the STATS FCS Top 25, never led during the game, but trailed just 16-13 through much of the fourth quarter. The loss put the Aggies (6-3, 4-2) in a three-team cluster with Bethune-Cookman and South Carolina State atop the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Florida A&M is unbeaten in league play, but ineligible for the title.

Harris guided Morgan State (2-8, 2-5) 91 yards in 13 plays, scoring from the 1 for the insurance TD with 3:27 left to play.

N.C. A&T answered with a Noel Ruiz field goal and then recovered an onside kick at its own 46 with 1:20 remaining. But Kylil Carter threw three incompletions and was sacked by Rico Kennedy for a 7-yard loss, turning final possession over to the Bears.

Manasseh Bailey caught a touchdown pass and had 118 yards, moving him into a fifth-place tie on Morgan State's career receiving list 1,802 yards.