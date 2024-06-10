Morgan Smith signs with Georgia golf

ATHENS, Ga. — Morgan Smith, the Big East Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-Big East performer for Georgetown last season, has signed a letter of intent to continue her collegiate career at Georgia, head coach Erika Brennan announced on Saturday.

“Morgan is a high values person with an insatiable drive to pursue excellence,” Brennan said. “She is battle tested and ready to surround herself with teammates who want to elevate their games. She competes at a high level and will make an immediate impact on Georgia Golf.”

Smith, a native of Westford, Mass., notched five top-10 finishes, including a trio of runner-up efforts, in nine stroke play events with the Hoyas in 2023-24. She finished second at the Big East Championships, as well as at the Lady Bison Invitational and the UNCG Collegiate at Grandover Resort. Smith posted a team-best 73.32 season stroke average, which ranks No. 2 all-time in Georgetown history. She recorded eight par-or-better tallies over 25 play rounds.

Smith shot a season-low 7-under 209 at the UNCG Collegiate, the second-best 54-hole score in program history. That effort featured a 5-under 67 in the final round, which tied the Hoyas’ all-time low 18-hole record.

Smith arrived at Georgetown with an impressive amateur resume, including 2022 Massachusetts Girls’ Junior Player of the Year honors. She qualified for both the 2023 U.S. Women’s Amateur and the 2022 U.S. Girls’ Junior. In 30 WAGR-rated events from 2019-23, Smith recorded 15 top-10 finishes, headlined by medalist honors at the 2022 and 2023 New England Women’s Amateur Championships, the 2022 Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship and the 2022 U.S. Challenge Cup.

Smith is the third transfer to join the Bulldogs since Brennan was named head coach on May 21. She joins graduate transfer Chantal El Chaib, the 2022 NEC Rookie of the Year and 2023 NEC Player of the Year at Sacred Heart University; and sophomore Emma Falcher, who recorded three top-10 finishes at South Florida last season.

About Georgia Women’s Golf

Georgia has long been one of the nation’s premier college women’s golf programs. The Bulldogs have captured four national championships – the 2001 team title and three individual winners (Terri Moody in 1981, Cindy Schreyer in 1984 and Vicki Goetze in 1992). Team wise, Georgia has recorded 11 top-5, 21 top-10 and 29 top-20 finishes at the national championships since 1979. Bulldog golfers have combined to earn 63 All-America certificates. Georgia also sports a league-leading 18 SEC Championships in women’s golf – 11 team and eight individuals.