Morgan scores 23 points, Central Michigan wins MAC opener

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Dallas Morgan scored 23 points, making 5 of 7 3-pointers, and Central Michigan stretched its home winning streak to eight games with a 93-82 victory over Miami (Ohio) in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

Central Michigan led 43-38 at halftime and Miami was still within 55-52 with 13:56 to go in the second half. The Chippewas scored the next eight points to go up 63-52 and led by at least eight points throughout the remainder of the game.

David DiLeo had 16 points for Central Michigan (8-6, 1-0). Devontae Lane added 14 points and six rebounds. Kevin McKay had 13 points for the Chippewas.

Nike Sibande had 22 points for the RedHawks (7-7, 0-1). Mekhi Lairy added 18 points and Dae Dae Grant scored 11.

Central Michigan plays at home against Northern Illinois on Tuesday. Miami plays at Bowling Green on Tuesday.

