Morgan Rielly passes Bobby Orr for arbitrary, yet impressive record

Bobby Orr has never had a five-game start like Morgan Rielly.(Getty)

You can now classify Morgan Rielly’s incredibly productive start to the season as “Better than Bobby’s.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ No. 1 defender matched Bobby Orr’s somewhat-arbitrary, but undeniably impressive 45-year-old record for the most points by a defender through the first five games of a season (in the modern era, of course) by notching his 11th and 12th in Thursday’s matchup versus the Detroit Red Wings.

And to equal Orr, it was no cheapie. Rielly absolutely powdered a drop pass from Mitch Marner after jumping into the rush in transition to match his mark, before surpassing it with a primary assist later on.





(By the way for all you history buffs, a defenseman with the Toronto Arenas named Harry Cameron actually had nine goals and 15 points through five games over 100 years ago in the NHL’s founding season, but, y’know, things have changed a bit).

Rielly maintains the provisional league lead in points by one over goal-scoring machine and teammate Auston Matthews.

