Morgan Price honored by Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

May 18—Lebanon native Morgan Price has been named Female Athlete of the Year by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Price, who competes in gymnastics for Fisk University, etched her name into the annals of gymnastics history at the 2024 USAG Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Nationals held in West Chester, Pa. Price's scores of 9.850 on the floor exercise, 9.850 on the vault, 9.8 on the bars and 9.75 on the balance beam gave her a 39.225 score in the All-Around, making her the national champion. Her performance established her as the first gymnast from a Historically Black College and University to do so.

Price, who's father is the late Lebanon High basketball and baseball standout Chris Price, will be honored during the Hall of Fame's annual induction banquet July 20 at the Omni Nashville Downtown.