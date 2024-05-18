Morgan’s no-hitter carries Texas softball past Siena in Austin regional

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns softball team’s 2024 postseason run got off to a familiar start Friday.

Longhorns pitcher Mac Morgan struck out four batters as she threw a no-hitter in Texas’ 5-0 victory over Siena in the Austin Regional. It is the second straight season Morgan has thrown a no-hitter in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Mac Morgan pitched extremely well today,” said Longhorns head coach Mike White. “She moved the ball around, had total control and finished off a no-hitter, which is a tremendous feat.”

Morgan was adamant that she was not thinking about throwing a no-hitter and gave credit to the Longhorns defense.

“I’m a drop ball pitcher. I want to get ground balls. I want to let my defense work. That’s exactly what I did and I felt comfortable with it.”

The Longhorns used a small-ball game, chipping away as they registered 12 hits against Siena’s Alyssa Eimont (20-9). Viviana Martinez recorded two RBI for Texas, including a home run to give Texas a 5-0 lead in the fourth.

Texas plays Northwestern, who defeated St. Francis 7-2 in the second game of the Austin regional, at noon CT Saturday. Siena plays St. Francis in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m., with the winner playing the loser of the Texas-Northwestern contest at 5 p.m.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire