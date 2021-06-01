Morgan Moses visited Jets last week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Free agent tackle Morgan Moses is drawing interest from teams in both conferences.

Tuesday morning brought word that Moses is scheduled to pay a visit to the Bears on Wednesday as he looks for a place to play in 2021. Moses was released by Washington last month after they signed former Bears tackle Charles Leno.

Another report on Tuesday reveals Moses visited with another team last week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Moses spent time with the Jets. The Jets have 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton at left tackle and they have George Fant and Chuma Edoga on hand as in-house options on the right side of the line.

Rapoport adds that Moses may take other visits before settling on where he’ll spend the coming year.

Morgan Moses visited Jets last week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Former Washington OT Morgan Moses to visit Bears

    Morgan Moses was released in mid-May after seven seasons with the Washington Football Team.

  • Former WFT RT Morgan Moses visiting the Bears on Wednesday

    The Bears are hosting veteran OT Morgan Moses on Wednesday as the team looks for its starting right tackle.

  • Jets sign former 49ers DE Ronald Blair

    Blair missed all of 2020 with an injury but played the previous three seasons under Robert Saleh.

  • Super Trofeo EVO2 is most aggressive Lamborghini Huracán

    Just in time for Lamborghini’s upcoming one-make race, the Italian supercar manufacturer showed the world its most sinister Huracán to date — the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is “the most high-performance version ever to race in the one-make series,” says Lamborghini. Radical aerodynamic improvements are just some of the upgrades that make the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 superior to its predecessors. Lamborghini’s motorsports division (Squadra Corse) and the sports car maker’s in-house design department (Lamborghini Centro Stile) focused on the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2’s front end resulting in some significant updates. It now features new high-intensity full-LED light clusters with a hexagonal design and a pronounced “omega” lip that joins the carbon-fiber fins and reinforces the stylistic link with the Huracán STO. New air curtain intakes optimize airflow by keeping the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 adherent to the sides and improved downforce at high speeds. Likewise, the rear also receives similar aerodynamic upgrades such as a carbon-fiber wing. The taillights of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 have striking similarities with the Countach. An arched carbon fiber rear bumper marries the aerodynamic appendages located behind the wheels to the redesigned diffuser fins. The majority of the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2’s body panels has been replaced with carbon fiber. Its fenders are now made of a single element, favoring optimal surface continuity. “When we approached the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 project, we immediately thought of the concept of ‘racing in style.’ That is a combination of the typical aggressiveness of the Huracán racing cars and the classic stylistic features of Lamborghini’s DNA. In addition, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 represents a futuristic aesthetic approach that partially anticipates the design elements of the next range of road cars,” said Lamborghini Head of Design Mitja Borkert. In addition to its aerodynamics, the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 also has a new braking system. The steel front discs have been increased in size from 380 to 390mm to accommodate pads with a new design and a larger surface area. Propulsion will be coming from the rear, delivered by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that generates a maximum power of 620 horses mated to a six-speed X-Trac gearbox. “The Super Trofeo is the basis of our concept of customer racing, capable of involving and exciting both young talents and gentlemen drivers. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is dedicated to both categories of drivers, and we have designed it with the precise aim of offering an even more engaging driving experience while paying the utmost attention to running costs,” said Lamborghini Motorsport Division Head Giorgio Sanna. Since 2009, a total of 950 drivers have participated in the Super Trofeo. The Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will make its public debut during the second round of Lamborghini’s one-make race on May 28 in Le Castellet. Lamborghini says the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will have a sticker price of €250,000. An upgrade kit for the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will be made available early next year. Photos from Lamborghini Also read: 5 interesting facts about the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Lamborghini Urus sets speed record on frozen Lake Baikal Lamborghini’s ‘The Real Race’ back for 2nd run

  • Bears LB Roquan Smith ranked among NFL’s top players under 25 years old

    Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is among the top players in the NFL under 25 years old.

  • Quinn Ewers explains why he flipped from Texas to Ohio State, why others keep leaving the state

    The top prospect in the 2022 class, QB Quinn Ewers, explains why Texas products keep leaving the state for Ohio State and other programs.

  • Jets 2021 Position Breakdown: Marcus Maye headlines versatile safety group

    In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every Jets position group. This time, we’ll go in-depth on the safeties.

  • Europe's Ariane Falls Farther Behind SpaceX

    Space launch company SpaceX launched its first rocket in March 2006 -- an expendable "Falcon 1" rocket that failed to even reach Earth orbit. Throughout all that time, SpaceX's primary competitors in space launch, America's United Launch Alliance (a 50-50 joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin) and Europe's Arianespace (a 50-50 JV of Airbus (OTC: EADSY) and Safran (OTC: SAFRY)), have continued flying expendable rockets that are each discarded after one use.

  • Jourdan Lewis to take on unfinished business in return to Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis could have followed the lead of Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie and left the Cowboys after the completion of his rookie contract with the team. Instead, Lewis chose to re-sign with Dallas this offseason and will take on a bigger role with the team beginning this season. Via Nick Eatman [more]

  • Devin Haney survives late spurt from Jorge Linares, retains WBC lightweight title

    It was a brilliant performance most of the way for Haney, who had stood in the pocket and repeatedly beat Linares to the punch.

  • Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer offers insight into how he’ll deal with Dana White, UFC

    Successful in the boxing world, Richard Schaefer could have his work cut out for him negotiating with Dana White and the UFC.

  • The 10 best submissions in UFC Memorial Day weekend history

    Memorial Day weekend used to mean a big pay-per-view for the UFC. We look back at the best submissions in those 10 cards.

  • Nike just restocked the shirt Serena Williams' husband wore during her first-round French Open win Monday night

    Build a collection of shirts in support of the greatest athlete of all time.

  • Packers apparently plan to call Aaron Rodgers’ bluff

    The Packers won’t trade the quarterback who doesn’t want to play for them because the Packers don’t believe he won’t play for them. That’s the gist of a recent report from Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, and it makes plenty of sense. Schneidman writes that the Packers would trade Rodgers if the Packers “believed he was [more]

  • Zach Ertz News: Bills create cap space by restructuring contract of WR Stefon Diggs

    Buffalo restructured Stefon Diggs deal, making way for trade for Zach Ertz

  • Multiple Sixers react to losing star Joel Embiid to injury vs. Wizards

    The Philadelphia 76ers give their reactions to Joel Embiid's injury in their loss to the Washington Wizards.

  • Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves suspended two games for ripping out hair of Colorado Avalanche's Ryan Graves

    The NHL said Ryan Reaves used his body weight to force Ryan Graves' head into the ice, ripped off his helmet and pulled out a chunk of his hair.

  • Serena Williams on Naomi Osaka's controversial French Open exit: 'I know what it's like'

    Serena has plenty of experience with controversy.

  • ‘He’s a man of his word’: Helio Castroneves returns to fans’ home after Indy 500 win

    Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves visited with Jameson and Kimmy Terzini before the race as part of a parade. He kept his promise to return if he won.

  • Fan runs on to court during 76ers, Wizards game, is tackled by security (VIDEO)

    The fan has been banned from the arena and charges are being pursued.