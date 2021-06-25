Right tackle Morgan Moses has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Jets, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Moses visited the Jets last month, and a report last week indicated the sides were negotiating on a deal.

Moses is expected to start opposite left tackle Mekhi Becton, replacing George Fant as the presumed starter at right tackle.

Moses, 30, also visited the Bears after Washington cut him. Washington released Moses on May 20 to save $7.735 million against its salary cap.

He started 97 games over seven seasons in Washington.

UPDATE 5:56 P.M. ET: The deal has a $3.6 million base salary, and Moses can get a maximum of $5.3 million with 80 percent or more of playing time incentives, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Morgan Moses signing a one-year deal with Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk