Morgan Moses returns to practice on Wednesday

The Ravens are already across the pond to practice for their Week 6 matchup against the Titans in London.

There was some good news from the team's first session of the week.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, right tackle Morgan Moses was back on the field for practice after missing last week's loss to the Steelers.

Moses had started 134 consecutive games before he was sidelined by a shoulder injury.

Fellow offensive lineman Patrick Mekari also was practicing on Wednesday after he had to exit Sunday's game early.

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, edge rusher Odafe Oweh, and safety Geno Stone were not practicing, although Stone was working with a trainer on a side field.

Baltimore's full Wednesday injury report will be released later in the day.