Morgan Moses, Marcus Williams doubtful for Ravens matchup vs. Seahawks

The Ravens released their final injury report for Week 9, and Morgan Moses and Marcus Williams are both listed as doubtful for the matchup.

Moses didn’t practice all week, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said, considering Moses’ experience, “there’s no doubt” that he can play Sunday without practicing.

If Moses didn’t play, the Ravens would turn to veteran Patrick Mekari at right tackle.

Williams was a limited practice participant this week, his first week of practice since missing the past two games with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and guard Ben Cleveland returned to practice Friday.

Running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) was a full practice participant all week and has been removed from the injury report.

Running back Gus Edwards (toe), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle/knee), and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) will all play after taking a rest day on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire