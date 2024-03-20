Morgan Moses had surgery on torn pec, expects to be ready for camp

The Jets held press conferences with two new members of the team on Wednesday and both of them offered updates on their recoveries from injuries, although only one of them was previously known.

Wide receiver Mike Williams tore his ACL in Week Three last season and he said his rehab remains on schedule for him to make a return in time for the season opener. Presumptive right tackle Morgan Moses played in 16 games for the Ravens last year, including both of their playoff games, but revealed that he tore his pec in Week Four of the season and had surgery six weeks ago.

Moses said he expects to be ready for training camp and that he's pleased about the prospect of playing with both arms.

"I look forward to having two arms this year," Moses said.

Moses played for the Jets in 2021 and spent the last two seasons with the Ravens before last week's trade sent him back to the AFC East. Tyron Smith signed with the Jets a few days later and the team is planning to have the two veterans bookending the line this fall.