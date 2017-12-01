Morgan Moses carted off with ankle injury

Right tackle Morgan Moses is the only offensive lineman to play in every game this season for Washington. That could change next week, even with extra days off before the next game.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence pushed Moses over Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving and Washington offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe. He stayed on the ground, with coach Jay Gruden checking on him before he was carted off.

Washington moved Nsekhe to right tackle, with reserve Arie Kouandjio entering the game at left guard.

Washington running back Samaje Perine left to be evaluated for a concussion late in the second quarter.