Morgan Moses calls coach's choice to sit Adrian Peterson 'a slap in the face'

The Washington Redskins let go of an early lead in a 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in week 1 while Adrian Peterson was left to watch from the sideline as a healthy scratch.

In a radio appearance on Monday, Redskins right tackle Morgan Moses called out the coaches for sitting Peterson and said he plans on talking to them so it doesn’t happen again.

Morgan Moses calls out coaches for sitting AP

It was the first time in Peterson’s 13-year career he didn’t play despite being on a roster and healthy. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season with seven of the team’s 12 rushing touchdowns.

Morgan, a sixth-year veteran, was on the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan on Monday and was asked if Peterson would have helped the run game. Via the Washington Post:

“Any time you’ve got a Hall of Fame guy that doesn’t dress, man, it’s a slap in the face. And obviously, we’ve gotta figure out what the reason is. And it’s my job as one of the older guys on the offensive line to speak up and say, ‘Hey, we need him.' “Obviously, you don’t put a Hall of Fame guy like that on the sideline, and when he’s healthy, as well. I think he brings a lot to the game. I think he brings a lot to our team. But to have that guy just standing on the sideline is just, it doesn’t sit well to guys on the team or the NFL. So I think this is something we need to correct, man, because he is a helluva football player."

The move reportedly also did not sit well with other players. Moses said “a lot of us felt” that Peterson should have been on the field at least to spare Derrius Guice as he returns from missing all of last season with a torn ACL.

The Redskins had 28 rushing yards on 13 carries, their fewest yards in a season opener since 1965. Guice had 18 yards on 10 carries and Chris Thompson put up 10 yards on three carries.

The Eagles also stifled the Redskins run game in the 2018 regular season finale, keeping them to 21 yards on 12 carries. Peterson had four carries for no gain.

Gruden: Peterson may not see a lot of playing time

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden explained that Peterson was a healthy scratch for special teams reasons since the team needed players who could cover Darren Sproles on punts.

Peterson’s status as of Sunday would seem to be game-to-game behind starter Guice. Gruden indicated he would have Peterson suit up only if they believed they could run the ball most of the game since Guice is their lead guy.

Peterson said he “became a coach on the sideline” against the Eagles to help his teammates. What he’ll be next week seems to be brewing into a battle between players and coach.

Washington Redskins right tackle Morgan Moses, right, didn't like having running back Adrian Peterson sit on the bench in the season opener. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

