Morgan Moses, Alijah Vera-Tucker expected to be ready for training camp

The Jets haven’t had their full offensive line during the offseason, as right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (Achilles) and right tackle Morgan Moses (pectoral) have been dealing with injuries. However, both are expected to be ready for training camp, according to head coach Robert Saleh, who spoke with reporters Tuesday before the start of mandatory minicamp.

Vera-Tucker is still recovering from the Achilles injury that ended his season in Week 5 last season, the second year in a row he suffered a season-ending injury in Denver during the first half of the season. The Jets picked up Vera-Tucker’s fifth-year option for 2025 this offseason.

Moses played through most of the 2023 season with his pectoral injury, electing to wait until after the season to undergo surgery. The Jets acquired Moses via trade with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason.

The Jets need all the injury luck they can get this season after last season’s line succumbed to numerous injuries, including Vera-Tucker’s. New York also signed left tackle Tyron Smith and left guard John Simpson in free agency and drafted Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu in the first round in April.

With Vera-Tucker and Moses out, players like Fashanu, tackles Carter Warren and Max Mitchell and guard Wes Schweitzer have been getting more reps up front as the Jets also look to build depth on the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire