Morgan Morse: Ospreys teenager caps breakthrough season with new deal

Morgan Morse scored a stunning solo try in monsoon conditions against Cardiff [Huw Evans Agency]

Wales Under-20s number eight Morgan Morse has capped a breakthrough season by signing a new Ospreys contract.

Morse, 19, returned from helping Wales finish sixth at the Junior World Cup last summer to make his Ospreys debut.

He has since made 10 appearances, scoring match-winning tries in the New Year's Day victory over Cardiff and against Lions at Ellis Park.

Morse said: "I've really enjoyed this season and it's great to be staying where I started my pro career."

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said Morse had already established himself as a key part of his squad.

He added: "His talent, work ethic and commitment to the sport exemplify exactly what we look for in a player. We're excited to see his continued growth and his potential impact in the coming seasons."