Morgan Leinstock named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Arkansas senior pitcher Morgan Leinstock’s excellent weekend earned her recognition as the SEC Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Leinstock, a senior transfer from Southern Mississippi, won two of Arkansas’ three games against No. 11 Missouri over the weekend. In the two wins, she pitched 13 2/3 innings, striking out 14 Tigers hitters while giving up just three runs on 10 hits, only one of which went for extra bases.

Leinstock pitched a complete game against Mizzou in the series opener, carrying a shutout into the fifth inning of Arkansas’ 5-2 victory. In Game 3, the series clincher, she limited the Tigers to just one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

In capturing the Pitcher of the Week honor, Leinstock became the first Arkansas player to do so since Chenise Delce did it last year in February, before SEC play had started.

Arkansas, ranked No. 17 in the nation, has won three of its four SEC series to start the season. The Razorbacks travel to South Carolina later in the week to play at the 25th-ranked Gamecocks.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire