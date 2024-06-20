Morgan Hoffmann Prepares for Korn Ferry Event as He Continues Climb Back

Former Oklahoma State golfer Morgan Hoffmann will be looking for his first pro victory when the Korn Ferry Tour’s Compliance Solutions Championship tees off Thursday at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

Hoffmann has been battling muscular dystrophy for the last several years, and is trying to get back to the PGA Tour.

Holden Krusemark spoke with Hoffmann earlier in the week.

