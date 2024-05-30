Morgan Gibbs-White, ready for a big move?

With Gareth Southgate deciding to leave Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White out of his provisional England squad, does he need to take that next step to a club higher up the league? Coming off the back of his best Premier League season with 10 goals and 5 assists for a struggling Forest side, interest in the young play maker is thought to be high, with the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle, and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 24/25 season.

Gibbs-White: The Underrated One?

Nottingham Forest will be forced to sell some of their key players before the 30th of June to comply with Premier League financial regulations, including the likes of Player of the Season Murillo and star-striker Taiwo Awoniyi. Forest fans saw homegrown talent Brennan Johnson leave for Spurs last summer, and given the need for Forest to generate more funds to balance the books, there might not be a better time to strike for a player that has the quality of Morgan Gibbs-White.

Having joined the Reds in 2022 in search of first-team football, the £40 million man had a brilliant debut campaign, leading his team to safety with a vital assist against title-chasing Arsenal to cement their Premier League status. The move saw Gibbs-White reunite with his former England U17 manager, Steve Cooper. Cooper stated in November 2023 that the youngster thrives on being given more responsibility, and he has certainly shown that this season, being given the captain’s armband in December and playing a pivotal role in keeping Forest up yet again.

There are many positives for a manager looking to add Gibbs-White to their squad. Aside from his undeniable talent, he is an incredibly hard worker, understanding his role both offensively and defensively, which is an attribute that can be overlooked at times. As a creative midfielder, he has made 417 recoveries and 80 tackles, with a success rate of 63%, emphasising his defensive contribution. He is also extremely reliable, only missing 1 game through injury in his Forest career as the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford in January 2024.

Since being promoted, Nottingham Forest have predominantly played a counter-attacking style, sitting in the 92nd percentile for counters in the Premier League. And, as seen throughout his time with the Reds, Gibbs-White is extremely effective in transition, supplying forward runners and getting himself into the box for cutbacks, but he also has the temperament and technical ability to excel in a side that dominates more of the ball. In the 2023–24 season, he placed 4th for key passes across the top 5 leagues and created the joint 6th most big chances in the division, showing the spark and creativity that he brings to a team despite not playing for one of the more dominant clubs.

Where To Next?

Out of the clubs that Gibbs-White is linked to, Newcastle feels like the best fit for the midfielder. With Anthony Gordon nailing down the left-wing spot and Aleksander Isak scoring for fun, bringing in a player with the creativity and energy that Gibbs-White possesses would add a different and dynamic element to their front line.

The Magpies would also reunite Gibbs-White and Gordon after they lifted the U21 European Championship together in the summer of 2023, where the pair shone, linking up excellently throughout the tournament.

In a side which has more of the ball and is given the licence to roam and create freely, Morgan Gibbs-White could explode and become one of the best in his position, having already showcased his talent over the past 2 Premier league seasons. So, whether Gibbs white is forced to leave due to Forest’s Financial Fair Play issues or he chooses to go to try and force his way into England boss Gareth Southgate’s thoughts, the club that ends up with this talented footballer’s signature, would be making an extremely shrewd signing.

Related Posts