Morgan Frost sets the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on fire originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

It didn't take long for a Flyers prospect to put their stamp on the 2019 IIHF Wolrd Junior Championship, and what an introduction it was.

Morgan Frost on Wednesday registered a hat trick and an assist in the first 21 minutes and 50 seconds of Team Canada's 14-0 shellacking of Denmark.

Frost finished the game's final 38:50 with a disappointing one assist. Still, it was a heck of a debut for Frost on the world junior stage - three goals and two assists.

Morgan Frost with some nice hands to score Team Canada's first goal of World Juniors pic.twitter.com/a5luftC4RM — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 27, 2018

Goal #2 and celebration pic.twitter.com/wp7uKcTkOE — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 27, 2018

The trajectory of Frost's development since the Flyers drafted him with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 draft is quite astonishing, especially when we look back to draft night when most were caught off-guard by the selection.

Despite torching the OHL last season, even before the rosters were finalized, Frost didn't make the cut for Team Canada for the 2018 World Junior Championship. Canada didn't need him as it won gold, but that just shows the talent level Hockey Canada has.

This season, however, Frost made the cut, and he immediately made an impact. What an exciting prospect.

Isaac Ratcliffe, whom the Flyers drafted eight picks after Frost in 2017, reacted to Frost's world junior debut accordingly.

But, perhaps, we should seriously prepare for this.

If Morgan Frost scores any more tonight, do we get the "Hextall Died For Our Sins" posts that Sixers fans give Sam Hinkie? ;) #Flyers — Anthony Mingioni (@AnthonyMingioni) December 27, 2018

