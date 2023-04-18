Morgan Fox on re-signing with Chargers: ‘It’s really exciting’

The Chargers brought back a handful of players, but one of the most notables was the re-signing of defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

“It’s really exciting,” Fox said on being brought back. “I’m excited to be back with staff, with the guys, first and foremost. We have a great room across the board; offense, defense. I just love being around the guys.

Being around them, seeing all the work we put in, we’re trying to go a little farther than we did. Being back with a staff that believes in you and believes in the team is awesome.”

Fox was inked to a veteran minimum contract last May to supply a pass-rush presence from the interior part of the defensive line. He went on to outplay that deal.

Fox set a career-high in sacks (6.5). His previous best was 5.5, which he set with the Rams when Brandon Staley was their defensive coordinator in 2020. Fox also finished in the top 10 in Pro Football Focus’ pass rush efficiency metric for interior defensive linemen.

“Coach Staley believes in me and he gives me opportunities to go make plays” Fox said. “That’s something that he’s always done, every year that I’ve been with him, is just a plethora of opportunities. He puts me in positions to win and believes in my abilities to win.”

While lauded for his pass-rush prowess, Fox’s play against the run continuously improved after being put into a starting role. He had 21 run stops on the season.

Given that Los Angeles’ defensive line room is predominantly filled with run defense specialists, Fox’s return is huge due to his ability to get after the quarterback. Additionally, he will be a vital piece in general as Otito Ogbonnia and Austin Johnson work their way back from their injuries.

