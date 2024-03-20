Euro 2024 play-offs: Wales winger Wes Burns ruled out

Wes Burns' last cap for Wales was in a friendly against Gibraltar in October 2023

Euro 2024 qualifying play-off semi-final: Wales v Finland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 21 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text Highlights: Match of the Day Wales, BBC One Wales from 22:40 GMT and later on demand

Wes Burns has been ruled out of Wales' European Championship qualification play-off due to a hamstring injury.

The Ipswich Town winger limped out of the 6-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Rob Page's side face Finland on 21 March, with a potential final five in Cardiff days later.

"It was a hamstring and it doesn't look great, it certainly doesn't look like a very minor one," Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said at the time.

He added: "That's the big disappointment, for his season here [and] for his internationals."

Wales had already called up Morgan Fox to replace the injured Ben Cabango.

Cabango, 23, was not a part of Swansea's squad for their south Wales derby win having picked up a calf problem in training.

Queens Park Rangers full-back Fox, 30, is once again called up to the Wales squad, but he is yet to win a cap.

"Ben pulled up in training with his calf - it went ping," said Swansea head coach Luke Williams.

"We don't know exactly the extent of it but we know it's bad enough that he can't apply any force through it."

On Sunday night, the Football Association of Wales also confirmed that defender Joe Low had withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

If Wales can beat Finland, they will face Poland or Estonia for a place in this summer's European Championship.