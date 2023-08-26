Morgan embraces excitement, rolls Warren in stadium opener

McCONNELSVILLE — Chase Bowman and his team watched the stands fill before Friday's first game at Morgan Raiders Stadium.

The anticipation was rewarded with a memorable night, as Morgan moved to 2-0 with a 33-22 win over Vincent Warren.

"I usually have bigger things to do before games, but I wanted to take it in, knowing the magnitude of the moment," Bowman said. "To see the place packed with full stands and people standing around the fence was really cool. Our community is awesome."

Morgan wide receiver Hayden Bankes (4) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring the first touchdown at Morgan Raider Stadium during Friday’s game against Vincent Warren.

Second-half surge propels Raiders

A 1-yard touchdown run by Jacob Sealey in the final 10 seconds of the first half brought the Warriors within 18-14 at the break.

Warren opened the third quarter with the ball, but the Raiders forced a three-and-out.

The Morgan offense responded. William Dodd had runs of 5 and 22 yards and Logan Niceswanger found his favorite target, Kole Searl, for a 27-yard gain. It set up Niceswanger's second touchdown run of the night, a 5-yarder. He then connected with Searl for the 2-point conversion, pushing the Raiders' lead to 26-14.

It was the answer the Raiders needed, noted Niceswanger.

"We knew if the defense got the stop, the offense would score," he said. "We executed our plays and the offensive line gave me time. It helps to have a lot of playmakers on our side."

Bowman was not surprised by his Morgan squad. He noted their "maturity" is part of what makes this group special.

"These guys do a great job of balancing excitement and being ready to compete," Bowman remarked. "They know how to stay even-keeled and did a great job executing. It's a fun group to coach."

Morgan's Haiden Pauley (2) and coach Chase Bowman celebrate Pauley's interception to help seal a 33-22 win over Vincent Warren on Friday night. It was the first game at Morgan Raiders Stadium.

Raiders more than Niceswanger, Searl

The tandem connected throughout the night, including on an 11-yard touchdown to open the second quarter. It gave the Raiders the lead for good at 12-7.

Hayden Bankes had a pair of touchdowns. He caught the first score in stadium history, an 11-yard pass with 9:24 left in the first quarter then added a 31-yard scoring run in the second half.

Niceswanger accounted for four scores, two through the air and a pair on the ground.

"Logan knows what needs to get done, and we have a lot of trust in him," Bowman said. "When the ball is in his hands, good things happen."

Part of history

Seniors, like Niceswanger, understood the ramification of the moment. These Raiders are part of history and one the community will remember for years to come.

He credited the community for giving the Raiders a homefield advantage they hope to use in their favor the rest of the season.

"This is history, and we're part of it," Niceswanger remarked. "I'll be able to tell my kids one day that I was the quarterback on the first team to play here. It's definitely going to memorable for a lot of people."

Morgan quarterback Logan Niceswanger weaves his way into the end zone during Friday’s game with Vincent Warren.

