Morgan Cox re-signs with Titans

Long snapper Morgan Cox won’t become a free agent next week.

The Titans announced that they signed Cox to a new one-year deal on Thursday. No other terms were announced.

Cox joined the Titans last season after a long run with the Ravens came to an end after the 2020 season. Cox spent 11 seasons with the AFC North club and made his first All-Pro team in his final year in Baltimore. He also made four Pro Bowls.

Cox snapped in every game for the Titans. He was credited with one tackle while covering kicks.

While Cox is back, the Titans still have kicker Randy Bullock set for free agency.

