Morgan Cox selected to 2023 Pro Bowl

Former Vol Morgan Cox was selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Cox, a long snapper for the Tennessee Titans, was named to the AFC team when the NFL announced its Pro Bowl selections.

It will mark the fifth time Cox has been selected to the Pro Bowl and his first appearance as a member of the Titans. He formerly played for Baltimore.

Cox was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020. He was an All-Pro in 2020.

A graduate of Evangelical Christian School in Cordova, Tennessee, Cox walked on to play for the Vols and received a scholarship prior to the 2008 season.

The Collierville, Tennessee native was a member of the SEC All-Academic Team from 2006-09.

The 2023 Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

