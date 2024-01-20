Morgan County, Limestone County basketball tournaments get updated schedule

Jan. 20—Due to winter storms this past week, both the Morgan County and Limestone County tournaments have been moved to this coming week.

The Morgan County tournament will start Monday, resume next Saturday and end Jan. 30. All games will take place at Brewer High School.

On Monday, the West Morgan girls will take on Danville at 5:30 p.m., with the West Morgan boys vs. Priceville following at 7.

Next Saturday, Priceville's girls will take on the winner of West Morgan vs. Danville at 3 p.m., while the Danville boys will play the winner of West Morgan vs. Priceville at 4:30. Brewer and Falkville girls and boys will play at 6 and 7:30 p.m., with the girls game first.

The finals are set for Jan. 30, with the girls set to play at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7.

The Limestone tournament will start on Monday and go through next Saturday. All games will take place at East Limestone High School.

On Monday, the Elkmont and Ardmore girls and boys play at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

On Thursday, the Tanner and West Limestone girls play at 6:30 p.m., with the Clements and West Limestone boys to follow at 8.

On Friday, the Clements girls will play the winner of Elkmont vs. Ardmore at 4 p.m., and East Limestone's girls will play the winner of Tanner vs. West Limestone at 7. Also on Friday, the Tanner boys will play the winner of Clements vs. West Limestone at 5:30 p.m. and East Limestone boys will play the winner of Ardmore vs. Elkmont at 8.

The finals will take place next Saturday with the girls at 3:30 p.m. and the boys at 5.

