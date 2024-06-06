Morgan called up to Scotland squad

Lewis Morgan could add to his two senior international caps [Reuters]

International friendly - Scotland v Finland

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow When: Friday, 7 June Time: 19:45 BST

Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & iPlayer, listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Lewis Morgan has been recalled to Scotland's squad eight days before they open Euro 2024 against hosts Germany.

New York Red Bulls forward Morgan, 27, follows Scotland Under-21 and Bristol City striker Tommy Conway in being added to Steve Clarke's provisional squad after striker Lyndon Dykes and winger Ben Doak withdrew injured.

With Morgan's inclusion, Clarke has 28 players to consider for the final selection of 26 that will go to Germany.

The Scots face Finland at Hampden on Friday in a final warm-up match for the Euros.

Former Celtic, Inter Miami, St Mirren and Sunderland attacker Morgan was twice capped by Clarke's predecessor Alex McLeish in 2018.

He has scored 66 goals in 284 club appearances, including 26 goals since joining Bulls in 2022.