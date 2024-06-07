Is Morgan call-up a 'brilliant shout' or decision that 'smacks of desperation'?

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Lewis Morgan's shock call-up to Scotland's Euro 2024 squad before Friday night's friendly against Finland.

Here's what some of you said:

Grant: I am not so sure about the call-up. Morgan has done well in the US but he did not cut it at Celtic and I was never convinced from what I saw. I am not sure that he will bring the quality at the level required.

Luke: I thought Morgan should have been in the initial squad so glad he's in now, but what on earth does Ryan Gauld have to do to get his chance? He should have been in the squad last Euros after a good season in Portugal and has missed out again despite his good form.

Robert: Brilliant shout, I'm a huge fan. I'm sure if he's given the opportunity he will do well.

Allan: It's a slap in the face for Ryan Hardie of Plymouth Argyle, who scored 13 Championship goals last season, by bringing in a player who scored 10 at a much lower level. Scotland will struggle to score in the Euros and I fear for them

Gentile: Morgan's call-up smacks of desperation and does nothing to enhance our chances of qualifying. Ryan Fraser should have been recalled. Gauld was another who's doing well but Morgan is a step backwards.

Anonymous: Good to see Clarke looking wider for footballers, but what does Gauld have to do to get a chance. I would rather look at someone who opens up defences than take so many defensive midfielders.

Chris: Steve Clarke is panicking - he needs to trust Lawrence Shankland and Che Adams more, while also getting his team to provide more attacking opportunities in the right formation. There must be some injury doubts in the squad as well as a lack of confidence from the manager in our attacking midfield options (James Forrest, Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean all way past their best).