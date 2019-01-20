Morgan Burnett wants the Steelers to release him

Morgan Burnett signed a three-year deal with the Steelers last March, but he hopes that it comes to an end before he’s been a member of the team for a full year.

Burnett told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that he wants to be released from the deal before the 2019 league year begins in March.

Making such a move without a post-June 1 designation would give the Steelers back over $3.6 million in cap space while creating over $2.8 million in dead money. Cap savings would go up over $5 million if it’s designated as a post-June 1 move, but wouldn’t get that relief until later in the offseason.

Burnett played safety with the Packers and said that he feels the Steelers played him out of position by making him a dime linebacker. His goal is to find a team that would return him to his previous position.

Burnett played 11 games and made two starts in 2018. He had 30 tackles and six passes defensed.