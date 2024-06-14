Morez Johnson Jr. & Jeremiah Fears help Team USA bring home gold

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Team USA are champions again, winning FIBA’s U-18 Men’s AmeriCup by going a perfect 6-0.

The Americans beat host Argentina in the championship game Sunday to bring home gold from Buenos Aires.

But, a pair of high school stars from the Chicago area played significant roles just as they hope to when they reunite in Champaign.

Morez Johnson Jr. capped off his prep career being named Mr. Basketball in Illinois following his transfer from St. Rita to Thornton, where he averaged 20 points and 15 rebounds per game.

Jeremiah Fears played as a freshman and sophomore at Joliet West before moving to Arizona for his junior year.

Then, both went from representing Chicago to the even bigger stage – their country, just like Jeremiah’s older brother Jeremy did before entering Michigan State.

“It’s truly an honor and blessing,” explained Johnson. “I seen Fears make the USA team and I was like, ‘I wanna go win a gold medal, too. I wanna win one. That’s cool.’

“Plus it’s great to go out and represent your country by winning.”

“It’s something I wrote down as one of my goals. I wrote making the USA team and being in the NBA,” noted Fears. “Just being able to accomplish one of them so far is a blessing. Hopefully, I can work to get to the NBA, as well.”

The international spotlight wasn’t too bright for either.

Morez had games of 15 and 19 rebounds, while Jeremiah collected 17 points, six assists and seven steals in a blowout of Belize and a dozen points and six boards in the semifinal victory over Canada.

It’s just the beginning of their time as teammates as both have committed to Illinois – even though Morez will have to wait a year for Jeremiah to join him in Champaign.

“The experience has been great,” Fears remarked. “Just building chemistry, so when I get there we’ll have a really good bond.”

“We’re jelling together right now,” Johnson added. “It’s great – Fighting Illini on the court.”

The appeal of Brad Underwood and his program persuaded both to stay close to home and hopefully go on deep NCAA Tournament runs, playing significant roles that lead to similar accomplishments to what they just enjoyed together.

“Tommy Lloyd, the head coach at Arizona, is our head coach here, so he’s putting us through college-type practices,” explained Johnson. “I’m pretty sure I’ll be ready to get down there and practice with Coach Brad and get out there ready to go.”

“I just love everything about it,” beamed Fears. “It’s a great coaching staff. The facilities were off the charts and it was like a family. From the first time I stepped on campus I felt like it was home. Me and my family talked about it and we felt it was the right situation for me.”

The local tandem hope to put the same fears into opponents once they wear the navy and orange just as they did for the red, white and blue.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.