Moretto: Romero gaining ‘concrete interest’ from La Liga – the situation

After joining Almeria in January, Luka Romero has gained some interest in his services from Spain, and a report has suggested that one club has formally contacted AC Milan about a move.

Romero’s time at Milan has been up and down, and whilst he has shown spells of talent, they have been few and far between. However, the expectation when he joined from Lazio was not that he would be a finished article, far from it.

After he joined on a free contract, the Rossoneri signed Christian Pulisic, Noah Okafor, and Samuel Chukwueze, meaning any hopes of him being a backup were effectively gone. This may have been a benefit, though, given he showed promise in the Primavera ranks.

In the January mercato, it was decided that a move away would be a good opportunity for him, and Almeria took a chance, and he repaid that somewhat with three goals in his first season in La Liga. As a result, clubs took notice, and he could move this summer.

As Matteo Moretto (via Milan Eye on X) reports, staying in Spain would be ideal for Romero, given he wants to play in La Liga, and there is concrete interest from Las Palmas, who have asked Milan for Romero on loan, but there is no knowledge about whether a deal would, or better yet, could include a buy clause.