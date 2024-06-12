Moretto: No meeting between Zirkzee’s agent and Milan today

There has been no meeting between the agent of Joshua Zirkzee and AC Milan today as other players have been the focus of the visit.

As reported by Matteo Moretto on X, Zirkzee’s agent has actually been holding meetings in London about other players who are a part of the Sport Invest UK agency.

As stated, Milan are still in very advanced negotiations for Zirkzee and the fact that there were no talks today is not a reflection of the state of play.

The club are still convinced that Zirkzee’s interest in the move will be enough to force it through, the only problem is the commission that agent Kia Joorabchian is expecting to receive.

Joorabchian himself is actually in London right now as he is trying to finalise a deal that will see Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz move to Juventus.

It may be the case that once that deal is over the line, Milan will commence their talks with Joorabchian to try and see if his €15m demand can be lowered enough for the deal to take off.

Milan do not want to pay more than €10m in agent’s commissions for Zirkzee, but the player wants the move to happen.