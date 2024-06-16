Moretto: Milan ‘really like’ €25m midfielder who is open to a summer move

AC Milan are looking to bolster the midfield department this summer, having struggled in the defensive phase, and Mats Wieffer is one of their targets. According to a report, the Rossoneri have initiated talks with his entourage.

Milan conceded 49 goals in the league this past season – under the guidance of Stefano Pioli – and they don’t want to see a repeat of that next season. As such, in addition to reinforcing the defence, they are also looking at signing a defensive midfielder.

Mediaset reported earlier today that Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer is their primary target and Matteo Moretto has now confirmed this. In the Daily Briefing newsletter, the journalists stated that Milan ‘really like’ the player and that contacts have taken place with his entourage.

The 24-year-old is open to a new experience, keen on continuing his development, and believes a move to a club like Milan could be perfect. No contacts have taken place between the Rossoneri and Feyenoord, though, but that could soon change.

Moretto also states that the price ‘that would satisfy everyone is around €25m’. It would be quite similar to the operation that brought Tijjani Reijnders to Milan, in other words.