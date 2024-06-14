Moretto: Milan in negotiations with Paris FC over France U16 international

AC Milan are looking to bolster the ranks of their youth sides with the signing of young goalkeeper Lèo Paul Bouyer, according to Matteo Moretto.

According to Matteo Moretto, the Rossoneri are in negotiations for the young French goalkeeper Lèo Paul Bouyer. The 15-year-old plays for the youth teams of Paris FC and France, but Milan have spotted him and moved early.

Moretto states there is already a negotiation underway to bring the teenager to Milan and thus another keeper could arrive from over the Alps after Noah Raveyre joined from Saint-Etienne on a free transfer last summer, someone who can help him settle in at Milanello and contribute to his growth between the posts.

Covisoc have rejected Ancona’s registration request due to some delays in salary payments and the Federal Council upheld that decision today, so Milan will follow Juventus and Atalanta in registering a second team.

What this means is that there are a number of players who will instantly be transported upwards from the Primavera to the U23s, and that will impact the levels below. For example, Raveyre could start for the second team then Alessandro Longoni takes the gloves for the Primavera, creating a spot further down for someone like Bouyer.