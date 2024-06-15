Moretto: Milan make decision on Jovic renewal with new striker in mind

AC Milan will recruit a new striker this summer, but ensuring that they have quality backup behind the newcomer was a must, and a report has confirmed that Luka Jovic will be the backup.

As Milan looked to invest in a successor for Olivier Giroud, they were also at risk of losing the Frenchman’s deputy who joined last season. However, that risk has gone today, with Matteo Moretto reporting on his X account that Jovic will stay.

It has been a difficult season for Jovic, and he would admit this himself. Initially, he struggled, and questions were asked about his arrival, but a stellar winter period showed that the Rossoneri had a quality backup striker in the Serbian.

Whilst his form has not extended into the latter months of the season, he has still provided key goals at key times, and the value of this cannot be understated. There is a lot of pressure on the incoming striker, given they will be a youngster moving to be the starting striker of a club of Milan’s size whilst replacing Giroud, which is a task difficult at any age.

However, having a deputy like Jovic will greatly aid any transitional process required whilst keeping a goalscorer available if needed for rotation.

Moretto has confirmed that he will stay, and an agreement has been reached between the club and the player, but there is no insight into how long the deal will be for, given there has been speculation about how a deal may be structured.