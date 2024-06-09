Moretto: Jovic asks Milan for ‘maximum clarity’ before extending – the situation

AC Milan decided that they wish to renew Luka Jovic’s deal, a journalist has claimed, but now the player has asked for time to reflect and understand the plans for him.

Jovic arrived at Milan on the final day of the summer transfer window on a free transfer from Fiorentina, though he only signed a contract until the end of the 2023-24 season which means a call will have to be made on whether to renew it or not.

The 26-year-old scored nine goals across all competitions for the Rossoneri with most of them coming off the bench, meaning it was perhaps a better return than was expected. However, there remains doubts about his suitability in a one-striker formation.

According to Matteo Moretto, Milan decided to proceed with the renewal of the striker’s contract several weeks ago but recently the player has asked for time because he wants to have ‘maximum clarity’ on his role within the project.

The entourage of the Serbia international are pushing for him to stay in Milan. New contacts between Jović’s entourage and Milan are expected in the next few days to define the situation.

Recently Zenit St. Petersburg and some clubs in the Saudi Pro League made some enquiries over the former Real Madrid man, but there is ‘nothing concrete’ yet regarding his next club.