Moretto: Hernandez’s agent trying to ‘move things along’ amid major interest

The agent of AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez is certainly open to seeing his client leave the club this summer and is trying to accelerate the process which is currently at a standstill.

As reported by Matteo Moretto for Fabrizio Romano’s daily briefing, the French defender is one of the major stories of the summer for the Rossoneri but there is no major move expected just yet.

There is serious interest in him from Bayern Munich but Moretto reports that until Alphonso Davies moves to Real Madrid, which may not even happen, Bayern aren’t going to act on that interest.

With Hernandez now at Euro 2024 with the France National Team, there will be no progress on a new contract with Milan. He currently earns €5m per season and would like to see that increase given his importance to the team.

With two years left on his contract, it is a situation that Milan must resolve. As Moretto explains, the agent of Hernandez ‘is trying to move things along a bit’ with Premier League clubs also showing interest.

The concern for Milan will be that the agent finds a proposal from elsewhere that is more appealing to Hernandez and then the contract talks get more complicated.