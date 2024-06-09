Moretto: ‘A 180-degree turn’ – why the Miranda to Milan deal stalled

AC Milan seemed to have the deal for Juan Miranda wrapped up during the winter transfer window but then decided to do an about turn, a report claims.

Milan have been heavily linked with a move for Miranda since the 2023 summer transfer window when it became clear that the management were pushing for a new left-back to become the deputy to Theo Hernandez, but in the end nobody arrived for the role.

According to what Matteo Moretto is reporting in his latest column for Relevo, there are rumours in Portugal that Porto have an interest in Miranda. He states that the full-back was ‘very close to AC Milan in January’, but in the end the operation was not completed.

The reason for that is because Milan ‘chose to do a 180-degree turn in the negotiations’, choosing not to pay money to Betis to get him six months in advance and to wait until the summer to find new opportunities for the position.

It remains ‘almost impossible’ for Miranda to renew his contract with Real Betis and Porto are among the main suitors to land him, but it seems that the idea of a move to the Rossoneri remains destined to be parked to one side.