Moreno leads Diamondbacks against the Rockies after 4-hit outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-7, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-9, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (0-1, 7.00 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -141, Rockies +119; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies after Gabriel Moreno's four-hit game on Tuesday.

Colorado has a 2-3 record in home games and a 3-9 record overall. The Rockies have a 1-7 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Arizona has a 5-7 record overall and a 1-4 record on the road. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .268, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with two home runs while slugging .578. Charlie Blackmon is 14-for-40 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has three home runs, five walks and 12 RBI while hitting .298 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .266 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.