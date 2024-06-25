Moreira 'very happy' after completing Forest move

[Getty Images]

Wing-back Eric da Silva Moreira says he "can't wait" to get started after signing for Nottingham Forest from newly promoted Bundesliga side St Pauli.

The 18-year-old German has joined the Reds on a four-year deal to 2028.

Moreira, who can also play as a winger, said: "I've heard a lot about the Premier League and a lot about many clubs.

"I'm very happy to be at Nottingham Forest, especially at a club that has a lot of tradition just like my old club.

"I can't wait to get started and get to know the city, the people and everything about the club."

Chief football officer Ross Wilson added: "We have a number of exciting young players in our squad already. Eric is another young player with high potential, who we are excited to add to our ranks.

"We have tracked his progress at both club and international level, and we are looking forward to his continued progression here with us."

Moreira is expected to go straight into the first-team squad at the City Ground.

Excited by Moreira's arrival, Forest fans? How much do you know about the young talent?

Let us know here