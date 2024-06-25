Moreira named new UI women's hoops coach

Jun. 25—The University of Idaho's search for its 11th all-time women's basketball coach has concluded.

Arthur Moreira, who was an assistant on former coach Carrie Eighmey's staff last season, was named the new Vandals coach Monday, it was announced.

With his new promotion, Moreira became the first Brazilian head coach in NCAA Division I history, according to the news release.

"I am deeply honored and grateful to become the next head women's basketball coach at the University of Idaho," Moreira said in a news release. "I would like to extend my sincere thanks to President Scott Green and Terry Gawlik for this incredible opportunity to lead a program with such a proud and winning tradition."

Moreira, prior to joining Eighmey's staff at Idaho last season, was an assistant coach for the Brazilian Basketball Federation. He was a part of the coaching staff for the U19 Brazilian national team and the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup team. He also spent seven seasons at the University of San Francisco as an assistant and recruiting coordinator from 2016-2023. He led the school's international recruiting efforts and saw the school's number of international student-athletes increase by 550%. Players recruited by him earned West Coast Conference newcomer of the year honors, five all-conference selections and a sixth woman of the year award.

Moreira replaced Eighmey, who coached the Vandals for one season before departing for the same position at the University of South Dakota.

"I am thrilled to name coach Moreira as our next head women's basketball coach," Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a news release. "Arthur's strong recruiting skills, his quest for improving our program, and relationship building within the community made it a clear choice to promote him to head coach. He brings in a great depth of international ties and connections in the Northwest. He is an exemplary leader and is passionate about our student-athletes on and off the court."

Moreira was the head recruiting coordinator for Eighmey's staff last season and brought in first-team All-Big Sky selection Kennedy Johnson, who became the team's leading scorer.

Moreira has continued those strong recruiting efforts this offseason with the addition of six athletes to the Vandals so far. Among those recruits is Oklahoma transfer Kelbie Washington. Washington was named to the All-Big-12 freshman team and was the No. 66 overall prospect and No. 10 guard in the 2021 high school class, per ESPN, making her one of the highest-rated athletes to come to Idaho.

"I am thrilled for our fans to meet our incredible group of young women," Moreira said. "We will be active in the community, connecting with people, recruiting top-tier players, engaging fans and bringing unparalleled excitement to the (ICCU Arena). We have the best arena in the country, and I would love to see that place sold out."