Morehead Street in Dilworth reopens after year and a half + Hornets GM talks trade deadline, Miles Bridges

Have you searched for child care or day care for a kid 5 years old or younger in the last few years?

What kind of experience did you have? Talk to us for a collection of stories we’re writing about difficulties finding child care in North Carolina.

Fill out this form here or email us at news@charlotteobserver.com with “Child Care” in the subject line. We want to hear your stories — the challenges, the frustrations and the good stuff, too. We’ll be in touch.

Crews reopened Morehead Street on Thursday after a project hurt commute times and effectively cut off Dilworth businesses near the busy McDowell Street intersection for nearly a year and a half.

After a year and a half, Morehead Street near the intersection with McDowell Street is finally reopened.

More construction on the $41 million storm drainage project is still to come, but the four lanes of road near Dilworth Neighborhood Grille have reopened and business instantly picked up.

“I don’t know if it was a fluke,” owner Matt Wohlfarth said, “but we were busy as hell.”

Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak discusses the team’s two first round draft picks in the NBA draft on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Hornets selected Jalen Duren with the 13th pick and Mark Williams with the 15th pick. The team then traded the 13th pick Jalen Duren for multiple future draft picks.

After a couple of moves at yesterday’s NBA Trade Deadline where was Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak? France, of course.

Maybe he was there to take in the sights at the Eiffel Tower or admire some art at the Lourve. Or, some evidence suggests, he was there to scout French wunderkind Victor Wembanyama, but Kupchak wouldn’t confirm the suspicion.

However, he did speak with several media members from his Paris hotel room about the deadline, Miles Bridges and more.

Graham Stevens waits to cross North Davidson Street at 11th street in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Would you consider Charlotte to be a pedestrian or cyclist-friendly city?

The most dangerous areas for pedestrians and cyclists are the same parts of Charlotte where communities of color and poverty are concentrated, city data show.

“Equity has become very important to all of us as a department just because we do recognize that we have been historically inequitable,” said Angela Berry, who leads the city of Charlotte’s traffic safety initiative. “We’re trying to make sure that we’re putting infrastructure where it’s most needed to benefit the most people.”

