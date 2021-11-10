Morehead State’s social media has a major twist on Auburn basketball’s victory

The Auburn basketball team dominated Morehead State Tuesday night in their season opener.

The 77-54 beatdown was never in doubt and Auburn’s defense made it very hard for Morehead State to score in the first half.

Morehead State’s social media team did not see it like that.

The school’s social media account posted a link to the story of the game with a caption that really twisted a description of how the game actually went.

The tweet reads:

“Morehead State outscored No. 22 Auburn by double-digits over a 12-minute period in the season opener Tuesday night but a 22-2 first-half run by the Tigers was too much to overcome as the Eagles fell.”

While that’s true, that is a mighty strong way to twist the messaging to your followers.

Those 12 minutes in the second half were huge for Morehead in their season opener.

Five takeaways from Auburn vs Morehead State

