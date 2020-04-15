Morehead State sets 2020 schedule

(Stats Perform) - Morehead State will host six opponents as part of its 11-game 2020 schedule.

The Eagles will open coach Rob Tenyer's eighth season by hosting future Pioneer Football League member Presbyterian on Sept. 3. Also, league opponents Marist (Sept. 12), San Diego (Oct. 10), Drake (Oct. 17) and Valparaiso (Nov. 21) as well as NAIA member St. Andrews (Sept. 24) will visit Jayne Stadium.

The road portion of the schedule includes a Sept. 19 date with Big Sky Conference power Montana.

Morehead State, which finished 5-7 last year, is projected to return 13 starters.

2020 Morehead State Schedule

Sept. 3, Presbyterian

Sept. 12, Marist*

Sept. 19, at Montana

Sept. 24, St. Andrews

Oct. 3, at Davidson*

Oct. 10, San Diego*

Oct. 17, Drake*

Oct. 24, at Stetson*

Nov. 7, at Butler*

Nov. 14, at Dayton*

Nov. 21, Valparaiso*

* - PFL game